"Threats of 'overwhelming force' won’t change facts: Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, and U.S. militarism only fuels instability," the mission wrote on X.

It added that CENTCOM’s legacy of fueling regional instability, through arming aggressors and enabling Israeli crimes, strips it of any credibility to speak on peace or non-proliferation.

"Diplomacy—not militarism—is the only path forward."

MP/6496716