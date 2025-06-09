Iran intelligence forces shattered "Israel's stolen valor"

In a congratulatory message to Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib on Monday, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi stated that this move is an intelligence masterpiece that not only shattered the superficial might of the Zionist regime, but also challenged the effectiveness of its major supporter, including the United States.

This success is evidence of the weakness of the criminal Zionist regime against the will and might of Islamic Iran, he underlined.

Earlier on June 08, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib briefed on the recently acquired large volume of documents about the sensitive and strategic sites related to the Zionist Regime in the occupied territories.

Speaking in an interview with the national TV, he said that Iran’s intelligence forces have obtained secret Israeli documents regarding occupying regime’s nuclear facilities.

"The documents we have obtained from the Zionist regime are related to their nuclear facilities," the Iranian minister said.

"These documents will strengthen the country's offensive capabilities," added Khatib.

He added that the abundant collection of data and classified information on the Israeli nuclear sites was acquired during an "extensive, comprehensive, and complicated operation."

The minister said that Iran will keep as a secret the way it transferred the documents from the occupied territories to inside Iran but will publicize the obtained documents.

MNA