Trump-Musk tensions simmer as power struggle looms

Musk is an important sponsor of the Republicans and Donald Trump. Now Musk's aide may lean toward the Democrats.

The relationship between Trump and Musk, once seen as a powerful alliance, is showing signs of strain.

A February 2025 New York Times report described it as a "marriage of convenience fraying at the edges." As co-chair of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has pushed aggressive deregulation, but his growing influence has unsettled Trump, who values control and loyalty.

Public opinion is divided; some view Musk as a challenge to traditional Republican elites, while others accuse him of undermining Trump's "America First" agenda. Despite Trump publicly praising Musk’s contributions and Musk expressing support for Trump’s vision, tensions are rising behind the scenes.

RHM/