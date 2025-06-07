Coop. essential to tackle reginal challenges: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in Tehran on Saturday and emphasized historical relations between the two countries and condemnation of the criminal Zionist crimes in its atrocities against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the joint effort to strengthen and expand comprehensive relations between Iran and Kazakhstan.

In addition, the two sides stressed the need to take advantage of the existing capacities to develop bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

Velayati referred to the deep historical and civilizational commonalities between the two countries, emphasizing the need to confront the unilateralism of the West and the United States and strengthen regional cooperation to ensure security and stability.

He also emphasized the importance of regional integration in Central Asia and strengthening common institutions to address security and economic challenges.

Referring to the genocidal war of the criminal Zionist regime in Gaza, the Leader's advisor for the International Affairs emphasized the need for the international community to stand up against these crimes.

He called for solidarity among Islamic and regional countries to support the rights of the Palestinians and confront the divisive policies of the enemies.

The Kazakh foreign minister, for his part, welcomed Iran's proposals and emphasized Astana's determination to deepen relations with Tehran within the framework of common interests and regional peace.

The two sides agreed to continue bilateral dialogue and coordination at the regional and international levels to achieve common goals.

