Iran has achieved full nuclear fuel cycle capability

Mohammad Eslami described nuclear technology as a strategic and empowering field vital for scientific advancement — a field that hegemonic powers, especially the US, have tried to monopolize through force and extra-legal restrictions.

“The West, particularly the US, has consistently used all possible means, including sabotage and terrorism, to halt Iran’s nuclear progress,” he said.

He asserted that Iran has now achieved complete mastery over the nuclear fuel cycle — a development that Western nations “cannot tolerate,” prompting them to intensify their hostility.

“Nuclear technology impacts all scientific disciplines. At its core lies enrichment. Without enrichment, there can be no nuclear fuel — and without fuel, no nuclear industry.”

Eslami criticized Western double standards, sayingthat the West says Iran shouldn’t have its own reactors. "They claim we can have power plants, but must always import fuel. Iran’s stance on this has always been clear.”

MP/6489590