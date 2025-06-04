  1. Politics
Jun 4, 2025, 12:53 PM

Iran Armed Forces ready to confront any hostile threats

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran says it is ready to confront any evil and strategic error of the enemies at any time and any level of threat.

Issuing a statement on the occasion of the commemoration ceremony of the 36th Anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said, "Iran will certainly overcome all hardships, problems, pressures, and sanctions in continuing its path and conquering the peaks of honor and greatness by sincerely and faithfully following the guidelines of the Leader of Islamic Revoltion."

The powerful, capable, brave, and heroic armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on God Almighty and under the wise and intelligent command of the Commander-in-Chief, support the Iranian nation, the statement said, adding that Iran Armed Forces monitor the movements and actions of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution, and are ready to confront any evil and strategic error of theirs at any time and at any level of threat.

