Iran to Revise Pilotage Operations Guideline

The move is intended to improve navigational safety and modernize pilotage procedures across the country.

Ali Akbar Marzban, PMO board member and Deputy for Maritime Affairs, announced the initiative at the closing ceremony of the Northern Pilots’ Conference in Gilan Province. He stated that pilot professionals will be actively involved in drafting the revised guideline, ensuring it reflects on-the-ground realities and operational challenges.

Marzban emphasized the importance of such conferences in facilitating knowledge exchange and updating technical skills. He described marine pilots as essential to ensuring maritime safety and efficient vessel movements.

Focus on Training and Knowledge Preservation

Marzban called for structured, continuous training programs tailored for marine pilots, referring to them as vital assets to the maritime sector. He also proposed the development of technical bulletins documenting pilotage activities, which would serve as a valuable scientific archive for the maritime community over time.

Nearly 40,000 Pilotage Operations Conducted Last Year

Speaking at the same event, Allah Morad Afifipour, Director General for Maritime Affairs at PMO, highlighted the crucial role of pilots in securing maritime trade routes. He noted that pilots are key to the safe entry and exit of vessels in Iranian ports.

Afifipour reported that nearly 40,000 pilotage operations were carried out in Iranian waters last year, all completed without incident—thanks to the expertise of Iranian pilots.

He added that approximately 85% of the country’s marine pilots are based in the southern ports, with 15% operating in the north. The PMO is also developing dedicated national training resources using local expertise and pilot experience.