Mossad spy executed in Iran

According to Iran’s Judiciary, Pedram Madani, who was convicted of espionage for the Israeli spying agency Mossad, was executed.

Madani was arrested 5 years ago in Tehran on charges of espionage for the Zionist regime's syping service, Mossad, and illegally acquiring foreign currency—both in cash (euros) and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin)—in Europe.

Prior to his arrest, he had traveled abroad, particularly to Germany, where he received Mossad training aimed at recruiting others and gathering classified information to transmit to his handler via secure communication systems.

Case documents reveal that Madani attempted to send sensitive data, including locations and buildings housing strategic infrastructure, to Mossad.

In one of his meetings abroad, he met his handler at the Israeli embassy in Brussels. The analysis of his electronic devices confirmed message exchanges with Mossad and orders to categorize and deliver the information to a specialized Mossad division.

Madani also traveled to occupied Palestine during his cooperation with the agency.

