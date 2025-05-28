Iraqi PM hails Iran's assistance in fighting ISIL

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani highlighted Iran’s assistance to Iraq during the war against ISIS in 2014, saying, “We remember that Iran supported us and stood by our side during the fight against ISIL.”

Al-Sudani added that Iraq prefers to be a bridge for dialogue rather than a battleground for settling scores. He pointed out that dialogue meetings involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt have been held in Iraq.

Regarding Iraq’s position, he said, “What distinguishes Iraq is its self-respect. The new Iraq will not accept being a captive or follower of anyone.”

On the issue of Syria, Al-Sudani stated, “We want nothing from Syria but the implementation of agreements and the fight against terrorism.”

