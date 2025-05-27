  1. Politics
Iran's President Pezeshkian arrives in Muscat on state visit

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the Omani capital of Muscat on Tuesday afternoon to hold talks with high-ranking Omani officials to discuss bolstering bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival at Muscat airport on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian was received by Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs. and Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman.

The president's trip is reported to be a a two-day visit and is taking place at the official invitation of "Haitham bin Tariq Al Said", Sultan of Oman.

After the official reception ceremony, the Iranian President is scheduled to have a private meeting with the Sultan of Oman at Al Alam Palace, and then attend a joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries.

