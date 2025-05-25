Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivers speec

Hezbollah S.G. Sheikh Naim Qassem appeared via Al-Manar on the 25th anniversary of south Lebanon liberation, according to Al Manar English website.

At the start of his speech, Qassem said that "Resistance and Liberation Day crowned Lebanon’s stature in the region and the world."

"Resistance and Liberation Day made weak Lebanon a powerful country," he added.

According to Hezbollah leader, "‘Israel’ tried to impose the May 17 agreement, but the popular and national resistance prevented it."

This item is being updated...