Iran not to back down from its right to nuclear technology

Addressing the Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran the Friday Prayers Leader Hujjat al-Islam Kazem Sedighi emphasized that Tehran will not abandon its position on the preserving the right to the uranium enrichment in the nuclear talks.

Turning to the indirect Iran-US talks on the nuclear issue, he stated that Islamic Republic of Iran has struggled with nuclear powers since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and throughout the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and has never retreated from its inalienable rights to protect national interests.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric lashed out at the heinous Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Lashing out at the Western countries, the senior cleric called on the Western countries to cut their ties with the criminal Zionist regime.

Earlier, Kazem Sedighi had said that the US government wanted to talk about various issues, but the decision-makers of the Islamic regime only accepted one issue, which was the nuclear issue," he added.

Today, the nuclear industry has become indigenous in Iran, the cleric noted, stressing that there is no room for negotiation at all if they want to take nuclear power away from the country, he highlighted.

The negotiating teams from Iran and the United States are set to hold the fifth round of their indirect talks in the Italian capital of Rome later on Friday. The talks, like the previous rounds are mediated by Oman and are held in the Omani Embassy compound.

