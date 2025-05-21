Palermo Convention takes effect in Iran

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent a letter to President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, notifying the administration that the Palermo Convention has taken effect.

Iran’s formal accession to the convention follows the ratification of the UNTOC by the Iranian Expediency Council on May 14.

The UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime was adopted by the General Assembly resolution 55/25 in November 2000. It is known as the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime. The convention opened for signature by member states at a high-level political conference convened for that purpose in Palermo, Italy, in December 2000.

