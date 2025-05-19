Iran not to change stance on its right to enrichment: FM

In reaction to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who had said in a briefing earlier on Monday that Tehran's enrichment is a red line for the US, Abbas Araghchi, who leads Iranian negotiating team in nuclear talks with the United States told journalists on Monday in Tehran that "No matter how often they repeat it, our positions will not change. We have made it clear: we will continue enrichment."

After the lead US negotiator Steve Witkoff said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday that "We cannot allow even 1 percent of an enrichment capability," Abbas Araghchi made the clear that with or without a deal, enrichment will continue in Iran as a member of the None Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat and Italy's Rome.

Meanwhile, Iran and three European countries -- France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3 -- held a high-level meeting in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday on the latest developments in the Iran-US indirect talks, the sixth round of such talks between Iran and the E3 since September 2024, which have covered Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues.

MNA