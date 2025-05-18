IRGC, Azerbaijan armed forces hold joint drill in Karabakh

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces and the Azerbaijani Army's Special Forces have begun a joint military exercise titled Aras-2025.

The drill started on Sunday and will continue until May 21.

Brigadier General Vali Madani, Deputy Commander of IRGC Ground Forces Operations and leader of the joint drill, announced that IRGC special forces entered the Republic of Azerbaijan via the Bileh-Savar land border crossing in Iran’s Ardabil Province to participate in the exercise.

He emphasized that the joint exercise is a significant step toward strengthening security along shared borders and confronting potential threats.

MP/Nournews