International Museum Day 2025

In 1977, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) declared May 18 as International Museum Day (IMD), based on the notion that museums have the potential to transform and to raise awareness that “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures, and the development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples.”

The concept for IMD dates back to 1951, when the ICOM convened the international museum community for a “Crusade for Museums” meeting to examine the issue of “museums and education”. The day was officially created in 1977, when a resolution approved by the ICOM General Assembly in Moscow was adopted.

It is marked by museums globally with events in line with the theme declared by the ICOM every year, and over the last ten years, the day has grown significantly and widespread, with over 37,000 museums from 158 countries participating in recent years.

Being observed on a Sunday, May 18, this year, the theme chosen for 2025 is “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities”, which reimagines museums as essential connectors, innovators, and guardians of cultural identity.

It also emphasises critical future talks about how museums may protect intangible legacies, harness youth energy, and adapt to new technology frontiers, paving the way for museums and communities to thrive in an era of rapid change.

The following is the list of some key museums in Tehran, Iran:

Abgineh Museum of Tehran, Ferdows Garden, Holy Defense Museum, Treasury of National Jewels Green Museum, Palace, Golestan Palace, Niavaran Complex, Sahebgheranieh Palace, Sa'dabad Complex, Malik National Museum of Iran, Museum of Natural Heritage and Wildlife of Iran, Azadi Museum, Mahmoud Hessabi museum, Museum of the Islamic Era, Tehran Coin Museum, Iranian Cinema Museum, Carpet Museum of Iran, Map Museum of Tehran, Museum of Iranian Electrical Industry, Museum of Ancient Iran, Iranian Cinema Museum, City Photo Museum, Museum of Bank Melli Iran, Museum of National Arts, Hayk Mirzayans Insect Museum, Music Museum of Iran, etc.

RHM/