  1. Politics
May 16, 2025, 2:12 PM

Talks with Europeans to continue if need be: Gharibabadi

Talks with Europeans to continue if need be: Gharibabadi

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – A senior Iranian diplomat who attended talks with representatives of the major European states in Turkey said Friday that such talks to resolve outstanding issues amid talks with Washington on the nuclear issue will continue.

"Majid Takht-Ravanchi & I hosted E3 Political Directors in Istanbul. We exchanged views and discussed the latest state of play on nuclear & sanctions lifting indirect negotiations. Iran and the E3 are determined to sustain and make best use of diplomacy. We will meet again, as appropriate, to continue our dialogue," wrote Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs in a post on X on Friday after it was reported that another round of talks between Iran and the European troika (three major European powers namely Germany, France and the United Kingdom) was held in Iran's Consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday. 

"Iran and the three European countries are determined to maintain and optimally use diplomacy. If necessary, we will meet again to continue the talks," Gharibabadi added in his post.

Both Gharibabadi and Takht-Ravanchi are members of Iran negotiating team in indirect talks with Iran and the US, four rounds of which have been held so far on the Iran nuclear isse and the lifting of sanctions mediated by Oman. 

MNA

News ID 231876

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News