Talks with Europeans to continue if need be: Gharibabadi

"Majid Takht-Ravanchi & I hosted E3 Political Directors in Istanbul. We exchanged views and discussed the latest state of play on nuclear & sanctions lifting indirect negotiations. Iran and the E3 are determined to sustain and make best use of diplomacy. We will meet again, as appropriate, to continue our dialogue," wrote Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs in a post on X on Friday after it was reported that another round of talks between Iran and the European troika (three major European powers namely Germany, France and the United Kingdom) was held in Iran's Consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday.

"Iran and the three European countries are determined to maintain and optimally use diplomacy. If necessary, we will meet again to continue the talks," Gharibabadi added in his post.

Both Gharibabadi and Takht-Ravanchi are members of Iran negotiating team in indirect talks with Iran and the US, four rounds of which have been held so far on the Iran nuclear isse and the lifting of sanctions mediated by Oman.

MNA