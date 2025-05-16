Iran and European troika hold meeting in Istanbul

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV correspondent in Turkey reported on Friday that negotiations between Iran and the European troika (three major European powers namely Germany, France and the United Kingdom) began in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday.

Al-Mayadeen added that Iran is considering a separate path between its negotiations with the Europeans and indirect negotiations with the United States.

The meeting was being held at Tehran's consulate in Istanbul.

There were no further details about the talks by the time this report was being published.

