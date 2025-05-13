  1. Politics
May 13, 2025, 2:00 PM

Witkoff :

Peace in Ukraine is impossible without Putin's consent

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is impossible without Putin's consent, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff says.

According to him, contacts with the Russian Federation are important.

Witkoff noted that Trump insists on direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine "in an ultimatum form," otherwise the US will withdraw from the settlement process.

Trump's special envoy named the main topics of negotiations as Kyiv's renunciation of territories, the use of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's access to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.

"Much has already been done to narrow the range of problems. Informal negotiations are being conducted with Moscow and Kyiv," Witkoff emphasized.



