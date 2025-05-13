Israeli tanks enter southern Syria (+VIDEO)

Israeli tanks have entered southern Syria, according to video footage published by Arab sources. The video shows four tanks belonging to the Israeli military entering the village of Western Samadaniyah in the Quneitra province.

This military movement coincided with the flight of Israeli reconnaissance drones over the area, raising concerns about a potential escalation of tensions along the border.

Just days earlier, Israeli forces had also entered the town of Ruwayhina in Quneitra. The night before that, Syrian media reported that a convoy of Israeli military vehicles entered the border village of Saida al-Hanout, also located in southern Quneitra.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has previously reported that since the beginning of 2025, Israel has carried out 52 attacks on Syria—44 of them airstrikes and 8 ground assaults.

The Observatory also noted that since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government until the end of 2024, Israeli warplanes had launched 500 attacks on Syrian territory, effectively destroying the country's entire military infrastructure.

MP/6465548