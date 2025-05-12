Bitcoin price exceeds $105,000

As of 01:05 a.m. GMT, the price of bitcoin grew by 0.34%, to $105,032.

By 01:19 a.m. GMT its price slowed its growth and was at $104,495 (-0.61%).

The last time the price of Bitcoin exceeded $100,000 was on May 8, 2025.

Earlier, experts told TASS that Bitcoin may easily hit the $100,000 mark and continue growing to as much as $300,000.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a cryptocurrency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

