May 11, 2025, 7:21 AM

Putin proposes direct peace talks with Ukraine

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

Putin said Russia was proposing direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in an attempt to "eliminate the root causes of the conflict" and "to achieve the restoration of a long-term, lasting peace" rather than simply a pause for rearmament.

"We are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions," Reuters quoted Putin as saying from the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday. "We offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday, in Istanbul."

Despite public and private pressure from US President Donald Trump and repeated warnings from European powers, Putin has offered few concessions towards ending the conflict.

