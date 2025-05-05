Araghchi says is in Pakistan to discuss regional developments

Speaking to Iranian media after meeting with his Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad on Monday, the top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi said that "reviewing the latest developments in South Asia, Iran-US negotiations, and reviewing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan are the three main objectives of my trip to Islamabad."

He told Iranian journalists accompanying his delegation that "Both India and Pakistan are friendly countries to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Of course, Pakistan is our neighboring and brotherly country, and we were interested in being informed of the positions of our friends in Pakistan before traveling to India."

"In a meeting with Pakistani friends, we briefed them on the latest status of negotiations between Iran and the United States, too," he continued.

"Our other goal was to review bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, especially in the political, economic, and cultural fields, which we reviewed and will continue to follow up on in future meetings," the minister added.

