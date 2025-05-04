Interior sec. warns of power outage risks in US in summer

"[US] President [Donald] Trump, on Day One, declared a National Energy emergency" in the energy sector, Burgum told Fox News in an interview. "We've got huge challenges on electrical power generation. We saw what happened this past week in Spain that could be happening in America yet, even this summer, because the Biden administration rules put our grid at such risk," he said, according to TASS.

On the afternoon of April 28, Spain experienced major power outages across the country. Traffic lights stopped working, people were trapped in trains, public transportation and hospitals were disrupted. Experts are trying to establish the circumstances of the incident.

MNA