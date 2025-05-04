  1. World
May 4, 2025, 2:45 PM

Xi to visit Russia for Victory Day and talks with Putin

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7-10 to participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

In a statement on Telegram, the Kremlin said that Xi will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the development of the two countries' strategic partnership, as well as signing a number of documents, according to Reuters.

