FM Araghchi invited to speech at Nuclear Conference in US

"On Monday, the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference will kick off by taking on one of the most pressing nuclear issues of our time," Carnegie Endowment wrote on X account.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will join the conference for a virtual keynote conversation, moderated by The Economist’s Steve Coll, days after the U.S. and Iran wrap up a second round of nuclear talks," the source added.

Inviting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to speak at the prestigious conference in Washington carries multi-layered messages.

This biennial meeting, which is attended by American decision-makers, diplomats, and nuclear industry experts, is an important platform for presenting views and assessing the intellectual climate prevailing in the American capital.

This presence is not simply to express Iran's views, but rather an attempt to redefine Tehran's position in US analytical circles.

The Iran-US negotiations, the second between the two sides, started and finished in Rome on Saturday. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. president’s special envoy to the Middle East, were the top negotiators. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi mediated by shuffling between the two sides.

A preliminary round was held in Oman’s capital, Muscat, on April 12.

The talks are aimed at reaching an agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic. They came after U.S. President Donald Trump wrote to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington. Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from a previous agreement with Iran in 2018. Ayatollah Khamenei authorized indirect negotiations.

