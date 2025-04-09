Trump's envoy to probably travel to Tehran if invited

The Washington Post on Wednesday published an opinion by David Ignatius on the upcoming talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States that is set to be kick off in Oman on Saturday.

In his opinion, Ignatius claimed that two administration officials close to the negotiations told him that Witkoff would probably travel to Tehran if invited.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will lead the Iran-US indirect talks in Oman on Saturday.

