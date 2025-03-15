Islamophobia a tool to justify Israeli regime occupation

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has condemned the increasing trend of spreading hatred against Muslims on Friday at the UN high-level meeting to commemorate the International Day against Islamophobia, and stated that "the Zionist regime" uses Islamophobia as a tool to justify its occupation and crimes against the Palestinian people.

Referring to the Zionist regime's occupation and the continuous oppression of the Palestinian people, the senior Iranian diplomat at the United Nations emphasized that every day, the world witnesses brutal aggression against the Palestinians who are living under occupation in their homeland.

"The occupying regime in cooperation with its allies, is trying to justify its war crimes, apartheid policies, and systematic oppression by creating a false connection between Islam and terrorism," he said

The full text of Iravani's speech at the UN is as follows:

Statement

by His Excellency

Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of

the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia

March 14, 2025 – New York

In the Name of God, the Compassionate the Merciful

At the outset, let me begin by appreciating you, Mr. President, for convening this important informal plenary meeting.

Mr. President,

Distinguished Colleagues,

Three years ago, the adoption of the General Assembly resolution 76/254 clearly reflected a shared commitment to addressing Islamophobia as one of the most alarming manifestations of intolerance, negative stereotyping, stigmatization, discrimination, and incitement to violence against people based on their religion.

Subsequently, the adoption of the resolution on "measures to combat Islamophobia" last year, reiterated this unified dedication by requesting effective measures to eradicate Islamophobia in all its forms.

It has also underscored the critical need for increased efforts to raise awareness and combat the spread of hate speech, which includes, inter alia, urging the implementation of all necessary measures, such as legislative and policy actions, to combat Islamophobia.

Distinguished colleagues,

The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its profound concern regarding the extensive network of anti-Muslim campaigns, which includes the utilization of media outlets and social media platforms. These practices and policies, regardless of their location, have detrimental effects on Muslims globally, particularly those in vulnerable situations such as under foreign occupation or in minority communities.

In this regard, the world continues to witness daily aggressions against Palestinians whose homeland is under occupation. Israel, as an occupying regime, in cooperation with its allies, maintains a futile attempt to excuse its atrocities, crimes, and apartheid practices by fabricating a direct link between Islam and terrorism.

In addition, the Muslim Ummah has been subjected to violence, defamation, and desecration of their values, shrines, and the holy book in several Western countries under the guise of freedom of expression. We firmly call upon all those countries to continue criminalizing and prohibiting violence and hatred against religious symbols and holy books in their national laws and to actively engage in collective efforts to address Islamophobia.

In conclusion, my country is firmly determined to continue its support of all efforts to combat Islamophobia and religion-based extremism.

Accordingly, Iran welcomes the nomination of H.E. Mr. Moratinos as the Secretary-General Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia. Iran also expresses its readiness to actively engage in the work of the Special Envoy and closely collaborate with him in this regard.

I thank you

RHM/