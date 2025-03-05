Aliyev visits Turkey today

The information was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan, local Azeri media Caliber.Az reported

A guard of honor was arranged at Ankara Esenboğa Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President. Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and other officials have welcomed Ilham Aliyev.

The head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun had said that the visit will take place at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Altun, current regional and world events will be discussed at the talks at the Presidential Complex.

They will also exchange views on steps to be taken to further strengthen “brotherly” relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In addition, the opening ceremony of the Igdir-Nakhijevan gas pipeline, the foundation of which was laid by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey on September 25, 2023, will be held within the framework of the visit via video link.

