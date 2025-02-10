Iran condemns US-Israeli plot to ethnically cleanse Gaza

Abbas Araghchi made the remark in a Sunday phone conversation with Gambia’s Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Araghchi censured the “dangerous, criminal and inhuman” plan which “runs counter to all international principles and regulations,” PressTV reported.

Pointing to his talks with the OIC secretary general and his counterparts from Arab and Muslim countries, the top Iranian diplomat called on Gambia to make efforts to hold an emergency meeting of the organization’s foreign ministers to address the issue.

During a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced his plan to seize the Palestinian region of Gaza and evict its natives from their homeland.

Trump’s plan also included the people of Gaza being forcibly relocated to Egypt and Jordan, despite the fact that both countries have officially rejected the scheme.

The Gambian foreign minister, for his part, hailed Iran’s attention to the Palestinian issue and welcomed the country’s proposal for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC member countries.

Tangara added that he will consult and coordinate with other OIC member countries in this regard.

