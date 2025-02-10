  1. Politics
Feb 10, 2025, 8:50 AM

Iran marks 46th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Millions of Iranians are set to participate in 22 Bahman rallies across Tehran and over 1,400 cities, celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The annual 22 Bahman march, commemorating the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, will soon begin in Tehran and across the country.

Simultaneously, over 35,000 villages and 1,400 cities will witness mass rallies. Senior officials, political and religious figures, and military leaders have invited citizens to participate, emphasizing national unity and solidarity.

The celebrations are expected to showcase a strong turnout, reaffirming public support for the values of the 1979 Revolution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

