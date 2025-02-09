"Air defense systems shot down a US-made HIMARS rocket and 93 fixed-wing UAVs," the ministry said.

The units of the Battlegroup South took more favorable positions, making Ukraine lose up to 190 servicemen and a Spartan armored personnel carrier. Ukraine also lost two field artillery guns, including a 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled gun of German manufacture.

Kiev’s losses in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup East amounted to up to 135 servicemen, a vehicle, and four field artillery guns over the day, the ministry said, TASS reported.

The agency added that over the past day, the units of the group had improved their tactical position. They also struck manpower and equipment belonging to a mechanized brigade of Ukraine, as well as two territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Razliv and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye Region.

MP/