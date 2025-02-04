  1. Politics
Feb 4, 2025, 2:22 PM

Lebanon files complaint against Israel at UN Security Council

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – The Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced the country's new complaint against the Zionist regime to the Security Council.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it had filed a complaint against the Israeli regime’s aggression and violation of Resolution 1701 at the Security Council.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry called for an end to the Israeli aggression and the continuous violation of the ceasefire.

The ministry added that the Israeli aggression includes the kidnapping of Lebanese citizens and military personnel and attacks on civilians.

The regime also continues its ground and air aggression and the destruction of Lebanese homes, the ministry said.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry also referred to the targeting of Israeli army patrols and journalists by the Israeli regime.

Lebanon has filed several complaints against the Israeli regime at the Security Council which did not lead to any particular result.

