Iraqi resistance launches drone strikes on Israel

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on Monday announced, "Iraqi Islamic resistance forces targeted a strategic target in the north of the occupied territories in response to the usurper regime's genocide against civilians, especially children, women and the elderly in Gaza.

The operation of crushing enemy positions and centers will continue in an increasing manner, the Islamic Resistance added.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also announced a new operation against a strategic Israeli position in the Golan Heights using bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Iraqi resistance vowed to continue its operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has stepped up attacks targeting Israeli positions as the regime’s military intensifies its assaults on Gaza and Lebanon. The alliance has been conducting numerous operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

At least 43,314 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the brutal Israeli military onslaught so far.

The coalition has also carried out retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases across Iraq and neighboring Syria due to Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

MNA/