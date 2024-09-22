First day meetings on sidelines of UNGA ‘constructive’

Today was the first day of our presence in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that will kick off at the leadership level on Tuesday morning, Araghchi told reporters.

"I met with the foreign ministers of Kuwait, Bahrain and Cuba, in addition to the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, he said, adding that “of course, very constructive and good discussions were held on the issue of regional stability and security, the Palestine issue, Israeli crimes in Gaza and in southern Lebanon”.

He also touched on his discussions with the UN humanitarian aid coordinator for Gaza, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN special envoy for Syria.

The human conditions described in Gaza are really unbelievable and the amount of crimes committed there is worse than that amid Israeli restrictions on entry and distribution of humanitarian aid.

Araghchi continued by saying that everyone he met admitted that despite all the crimes and hell that Israel has created, it has not achieved any of its goals, neither in defeating Hamas, nor in releasing captives, nor in being able to create an international support base of itself.

Of course, the has the support of certain western countries, especially the United States, and the main obstacle in establishing a ceasefire is the backing the regime relies upon, he added but said he has come to the point that the international community is now more sensitive than ever to the truly criminal policies of the Zionist regime.

Iran's foreign minister said that he is scheduled for meetings with more foreign ministers and international organizations on Sunday local time, and the main topics will be Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon, and he will encourage the international community and countries to act in this context.

MNA/IRN