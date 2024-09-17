US admits imposing over 500 hostile sanctions on Iran

We have sanctioned more than 500 Iranian institutions and individuals, and in the last few weeks, we have imposed new sanctions against Iran, some of which were related to human rights, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday local time in response to a question whether there is the possibility of imposing more sanctions against Iran.

Miller responded that the US has no such action to announce currently but added, “Our history shows our approach”.

The Biden administration has continued the path its predecessor adopted in the past against Iran, especially by President Donald Trump following his unilateral withdrawal from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In 2018, Trump not only withdrew from the JCPOA but re-imposed sanctions, including new ones against Iran targeting almost all sectors of the country.

Biden who came to the White House in 2021, took a U-turn on his campaign pledges and continued the so-called maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and imposed new sanctions along with its Western allies under different false pretexts, including alleged human rights violation.

