Fire, explosions reported in east London

Explosions were reported and plumes of smoke seen billowing in Canning Town, on the other side of the Thames from the O2 arena.

One resident tweeted: “I hope I’m wrong, but just heard a huge boom and the horizon on the other side of the Isle of Dogs is full of rising smoke.” The resident shared video footage of dark smoke on the opposite side of the river.

Another social media user wrote: “I’m all the way in Isle of Dogs, I felt it here too. Thought it was a massive thunder.”

‘It was quite scary’

In a statement, police in Newham said that the incident was “part of a pre-planned filming event” and there was no risk to the public.

London Fire Brigade said that firefighters were “responding to reports of a fire near Dock Road in Silvertown”.

Lauren Gregory, another resident, said that it was “a relief” that the huge bangs and smoke were from a film set.

She told MailOnline: “It was quite scary as the explosions were very loud and the smoke appeared quickly, with more explosions heard shortly after – with no one knowing what was going on.”

