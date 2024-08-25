  1. Video
Aug 25, 2024, 3:00 PM

VIDEO: Hezbollah releases footage its operation's targets

VIDEO: Hezbollah releases footage its operation's targets

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah has released the footage of the targets of its massive operation against the Israeli regime on Sunday.

Download 20 MB

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Sunday attacked 11 Israeli bases with over 320 missiles in response to the Zionist regime's assassination of Fuad Shukr.

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that the first stage of the operation had been finished with complete success.

The stage included targeting Israeli barracks and military centers, according to the Resistance movement.

It added that more than 320 missiles were fired at 11 Israeli military bases during the operation.

More details about military operations will be announced in future statements, it concluded.

News ID 220151

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed