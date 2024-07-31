  1. Politics
Jul 31, 2024, 7:08 AM

Hamas vows to take revenge for Haniyeh's assassination

Hamas vows to take revenge for Haniyeh's assassination

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has vowed to take revenge for the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh.

The Hamas official stressed that the cowardly assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

MP/6181377

News ID 218687

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News