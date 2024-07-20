Market catches fire in S. Afghanistan

The fire erupted in the morning rush hour and turned more than 50 containers to ashes until 11 a.m. local time in the market called Wiksh Bazaar, the official added.

Commercial goods including second-hand cars, spare parts and other items were in the market, the official said, adding billions of U.S. dollars feared to have been damaged to the market.

Firefighters had been striving to turn off the fire, the official said, adding the reason for the fire has yet to be determined.

MNA/PR