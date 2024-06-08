  1. Politics
India's Modi:

Iran, India to work together on expanding bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Iran and India will continue to work together to expand bilateral relations and strengthen regional peace, security and prosperity.

In a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber called for further expanding the friendly relations between the two states.

In a message on Friday, the Iranian interim president felicitated Modi's party on its re-victory in the general elections of India.

Mokhber stressed that under Modi's guidance and leadership, India has become a major partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He further expressed hope that with the determination of the two states, Iran and Delhi would witness the best relations.

In turn, Modi also sent a letter to Mokhber and expressed gratitude over his congratulatory message.

Iran and India will continue to work together to expand bilateral relations and strengthen regional peace, security and prosperity, he said.

    • frank chua PH 08:56 - 2024/06/08
      0 0
      Reply
      always remember, that after hamas falls, hezbollah lebanon and syria regime will surely the next target of invasions and regime change by israel, very soon... that's why these nations and groups should really now now Join the Ultra massive war against israel, to obliterates israel..., or else,
    • frak chhua 08:58 - 2024/06/08
      0 0
      Reply
      if hezbollah lelbanon and syrian regime don't war israel now now, they they will fall into israel hands too, one by one, unless they now now quickly join the massive war against israel to annihilates israel.... especially now that hamas is still alive...
    • frank chua 09:03 - 2024/06/08
      0 0
      Reply
      middle east muslims nations and groups should unite to jointly attack israel on many fronts, to annihilates israel, before israel wins and destroys them One by one, or even 2 by 2... especially is donald trump wins the election in u.s., he will surely helps israel destroys these nations and regim

