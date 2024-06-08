Iran, India to work together on expanding bilateral ties

In a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber called for further expanding the friendly relations between the two states.

In a message on Friday, the Iranian interim president felicitated Modi's party on its re-victory in the general elections of India.

Mokhber stressed that under Modi's guidance and leadership, India has become a major partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He further expressed hope that with the determination of the two states, Iran and Delhi would witness the best relations.

In turn, Modi also sent a letter to Mokhber and expressed gratitude over his congratulatory message.

Iran and India will continue to work together to expand bilateral relations and strengthen regional peace, security and prosperity, he said.

