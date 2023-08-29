Senior Ukrainian intelligence officer commits suicide

The news was first reported on Monday by Ukrainian media outlet Strana.ua, which cited sources within the security agency.

“The incident happened on August 25. Dmitry Bakaev … was found in his office with a gunshot wound to the head. The SBU officer shot himself with a Makarov pistol; it was his service weapon,” the source stated, RT reported.

The outlet also circulated a suicide note left behind by Bakaev to SBU boss Vassily Malyuk. The late colonel blamed his death on his superiors, claiming he had been systematically mistreated and had had his “human dignity” repeatedly violated.

According to the source, several SBU officers have already been questioned about the allegations raised by Bakaev.

Later in the day, the incident was also acknowledged by the service itself, which claimed it was investigating Bakaev’s death, but refrained from calling it a suicide.

“The circumstances of the death of the SBU officer are being investigated as part of criminal proceedings, conducted by investigators of the National Police. The Security Service of Ukraine expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased employee,” the agency told Strana.ua in a statement, pledging to provide “maximum assistance” to the investigators working on the case.

MNA/PR