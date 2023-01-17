German citizen arrested in southern Iran while photographing

Tasnim News Agency reported Tuesday that the person was arrested while taking photos of oil facilities in Omidiyeh, a city in the southern province of Iran.
TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – A German citizen has been arrested in the southern Khuzestan province while photographing sensitive centers.
Tasnim News Agency reported Tuesday that the person was arrested while taking photos of oil facilities in Omidiyeh, a city in the southern province of Iran.
No other details have been published yet.
MNA/TSN
