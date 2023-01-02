Iran VP meets with Saudi FM to discuss Tehran-Riyadh talks

Seyed Mohammad Hosseini met with Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the swear-in ceremony of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In this meeting, Hosseini stressed to the Saudi Foreign Minister of the necessity of the continuation of the Tehran-Riadh talks initiated by Iraq.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, for his part, said that Riadh is determined to discuss the existing concerns one by one in order to reach a conclusion. He said the type of relations between the two countries has an impact on the region.

The Iranian vice president held different talks on the sidelines of the visit to Brazil.

