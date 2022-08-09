Russian MoD confirms attack on airfield ammunition in Crimea

Three local witnesses told Reuters they had heard several loud explosions and seen black smoke rising from the direction of a Russian military airbase at Novofedorivka in western Crimea on Tuesday.

Videos shared on social media also showed a plume of smoke in the area.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

No casualties were reported at the airfield, where the cause of the detonation is still being investigated, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement after confirming the reports.

