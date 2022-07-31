Russia to defend its maritime interests “resolutely"

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the comments on Sunday during a Navy Day speech in St. Petersburg, Russia Today said.

Putin praised the weapon on Sunday, saying that “no obstacles” can stop the missiles.

“The Russian Armed Forces will start receiving them in the coming months,” the president said. “The first ship equipped with this mighty weapon will be the frigate Admiral Gorshkov,” he added.

According to him, the frigate’s exact deployment will be chosen “in accordance with the interest of maintaining Russia’s security.”

Putin added that Russia will defend its maritime interests “resolutely and with all its capabilities.”

