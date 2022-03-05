Microsoft stops selling products in Russia

Major tech companies including Apple and Dell have made similar decisions.
TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Microsoft has stopped selling its products and services in Russia, following the country's military operation in Ukraine.
Major tech companies including Apple and Dell have made similar decisions.
Microsoft said it had paused other aspects of its business in the country to comply with government sanctions.
