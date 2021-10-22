Nasrallah speaks Friday on Prophet birthday anniversary

Hezbollah Media Relations Office announced on Wednesday that Sayyed Nasrallah will speak at 19:30 (Beirut time) on Friday during a ceremony held on the occasion in Ashura Square in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Sayyed Nasrallah appeared in a televised speech via Al-Manar last Monday (October 18) in which he announced a ceremony will be organized on the occasion of birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He said that despite pain and grief over the martyrdom of seven people by Lebanese Forces militia’s (LF) ambush in Tayouneh last week (October 14), celebrations on the Prophet birthday anniversary will be held.

Seven civilians were martyred as LF militia ambushed demonstrators who were protesting against politicization of investigation into last year’s powerful Beirut Port blast.

