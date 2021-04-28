Russia expels 7 European diplomats

The expelled diplomats are from Slovakia and the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, as reported amid a growing row over spying accusations made by the Czech Republic.

The envoys have been given one week to leave.

It is a retaliatory move from Russia after the four countries expelled a total of seven Russian diplomats last week.

Last week, the Czech Republic ordered most Russian staff to leave the embassy in the country after accusing Russian intelligence officers of being behind a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot.

Slovakia, as well as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, then ordered several Russian diplomats to leave in solidarity with the Czech Republic.

HJ/PR