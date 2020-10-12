  1. Politics
Pres. Rouhani congratulates Tajik counterpart on re-election

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on winning a new term as president.

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Rouhani referred to the deep cultural and historical commonalities of the two nations and expressed hope that through mutual collaboration, especially during the new term in office of President Rahmon, the two countries would witness further development of amicable relations in all fields of mutual interest.

He expressed hope that such relations would also help improve the regional peace and stability as well.

Rouhani also wished health and success for Rahmon and prosperity for the people of Tajikistan.

